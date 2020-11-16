Winter Coat Drive to warm school children

The Rice Lake Cedar Mall and the Rice Lake Area School District has teamed up with warm school children this winter. "Please consider donating new or clean, gently used cold weather gear for the Rice Lake School District," a post on the Cedar Mall's Facebook page notes. "They are in need of all winter gear including boots and snowpants. Drop-off bins are located in Rice Lake Cedar Mall near the fountain. Join us in helping those in need in our community."
Those with questions are asked to contact mall manager Marie Nett at 715-234-9780.
