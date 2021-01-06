Just Playing Child Care nominated Blue Hills Chiropractic Christmas Tree walk to win $5,000 from The Foster Friess Organization that does a Foster Friess Christmas Give Away.

It was the winning nomination. So instead of the first place winner getting $1,600 as previously reported, the Little Red Barn Dog Rescue will now be receiving $3,300.

In addition, those placing second and third will also receive funds.

Just Playing Child Care, placing second, nominated the Birchwood 4 Corners Emergency Services as its nonprofit, then someone from Birchwood was willing to match the donation, so second place won $2,200.

Perfect Image, placing third, nominated Team Blue Line as its nonprofit, and it will receive $1,100.

