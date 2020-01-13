Winners were announced at the conclusion of the chili cook-off on Jan. 11 at Rice Lake Harley Davidson at 2801 S. Wisconsin Ave., which attracted nearly 20 entries. The top three people's choice winners received gift certificates in the amounts of $50, $30 and $20 for use at the Harley store. It's next people's choice contest is a Bake Your Heart Out baking contest on Saturday, Feb. 15.
Winners announced in chili cook-off
