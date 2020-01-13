Winners announced in chili cook-off

From left are Greg Moe, accepting first-place on behalf of his daughter Tia Tilley of Rice Lake; James Provencial of Barron, winning second-place; and Ray Duncan of Lake Hallie, placing third.

Winners were announced at the conclusion of the chili cook-off on Jan. 11 at Rice Lake Harley Davidson at 2801 S. Wisconsin Ave., which attracted nearly 20 entries. The top three people's choice winners received gift certificates in the amounts of $50, $30 and $20 for use at the Harley store. It's next people's choice contest is a Bake Your Heart Out baking contest on Saturday, Feb. 15.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments