Wille receives American FFA Degree at 94th annual national convention

Collin Wille of Rice Lake received the American FFA Degree last week at the 94th annual National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Ind.
The degree is awarded to a less than 1% of FFA members. This year 3,863 American Degrees were awarded out of more than 760,000 FFA members nationwide. The son of Jeff and Debbie Wille and a 2018 Rice Lake High School graduate, and was one of 84 Wisconsin FFA members to be recognized.
This honor represents years of hard work and dedication to be earned. To be eligible, FFA members must have completed 540 hours of agriculture education, have earned and productively invested $10,000 through a supervised agricultural experience (SAE) program in which they own their own business or hold a position as an employee. Recipients must also complete 50 hours of community service and demonstrate outstanding leadership abilities and civic involvement through completion of a numerous FFA and community activities. Each recipient of the American FFA Degree receives a gold American FFA Degree key and certificate after being recognized at the national convention.
Wille was the 2019 Wisconsin State Farmer and applied as a candidate to represent the Wisconsin FFA this year as the American Star Farmer. Wille’s SAE project was in Dairy Entrepreneurship and grew from a single calf and now has expanded to his current career. Following graduation from high school, he attended Northeast Iowa Community College and completed the Dairy Science & Technology Program.
The American FFA Degree is sponsored by CASE IH, Elanco Animal Health, NAU Country Insurance Company, Pepsico Inc, Ram Trucks, and Syngenta.
Each year, the National FFA Organization honors FFA members who show the utmost dedication to the organization through their desire to develop their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.
