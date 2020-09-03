Dave Wierzba, a longtime Weyerhaeuser resident, recently joined Kramer Service Group (KSG) as Vice President - Business Development. KSG provides infrastructure services throughout the U.S.

Wierzba brings a comprehensive knowledge of diverse industries and businesses throughout Wisconsin and Minnesota. He previously held business development and leadership roles at a multi-state engineering firm. In that position, he handled lead generation, client relations, managing staff and sourcing small- to multi-million-dollar-sized projects.

“We’re a growing firm providing diverse services. Our clients include the telecommunications and agriculture industries, energy and gas companies, municipalities, engineering firms, state and federal agencies and more,” said Brent LaBrie, KSG president. “With Dave’s experience, he’s well equipped to collaborate with our partners to help meet their needs.”

Wierzba holds a degree in Business Management with an emphasis in Entrepreneurship.

Currently, Wierzba and his wife live at the family farm. He also serves as President of the Weyerhaeuser Area Community Club, a non-profit organization.

For more information about KSG, visit www.KramerServiceGroup.com or contact Dave@KramerServiceGroup.com.

