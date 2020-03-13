The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Assn. has shut down the remainder of the girls and boys high school basketball tournaments in response to the concerns over the spread of coronavirus COVID-19.
The cancellation includes the girls state tournament in Green Bay, which began Thursday and was scheduled to conclude Saturday, and the boys sectional championship games this Saturday and the state tournament on March 19-21.
Clear Lake was scheduled to play this Friday morning in Division 5 of the girls' state tournament. Cameron lost Thursday night in a Division 4 sectional semifinal of the boys tournament.
"We want and need to be responsible in helping the global and state efforts to stem the tide and spread of this virus," said WIAA executive director Dave Anderson.
On Thursday, the WIAA was informed that the Kohl Center in Madison would not be available for the state boys basketball tournament because of virus concerns.
Tickets for the girls and boys state tournaments will be refunded in full. Fans who have purchased tickets are being asked to allow time for the WIAA to process the refunds. They are asked to not contact the WIAA office unless they do not see a refund within 2 weeks of the tournament. Tickets purchased at schools will be refunded by the schools, according to the WIAA.
