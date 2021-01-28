Very nearly a year has passed under the restrictions of the coronavirus — doing our best to protect ourselves and others from being victims of that nasty ailment. I spent the first two months in self-imposed house arrest. Surely this can’t last very long. As March led into April, then came May, becoming time to work outside, grooming the yard and then starting to plant the vegetable garden. At least I was no longer confined to the inside of the house. I began to leave the premises to do my own grocery shopping, wearing “the mask” of course.
But, looking back where did time go? Yes I did some constructive work in the garden, first some yummy garden lettuce salads with little green onions. Next was green beans which always grow abundantly and lots go into the freezer which I am enjoying now. Then tomatoes begin to turn red and make sauce and get put in jars for all kinds of soups and “hot dishes.” All this garden work and processing was making my body complain, so I went to see my doctor who sent me to my orthopedic surgeon. X-rays revealed that two artificial hip joints which had been implanted in me long ago were worn out. The left one had been installed in 1998 and the right in 2001. The plastic in those joints were rated to last 20 years, so it was not a surprise that they were worn out. The surgeon knows me so he suggested that if I could manage the garden and yard through the summer, we would plan for replacing the old ones with new, better ones in the fall. Of course by that time we were in the middle of the virus which had changed the world. No normal church services, no meetings, it all had gone on line, Zoom was the word.
I have not kept my online equipment up to date. I’m still using windows 7, no camera, no Zoom. I had never thought I needed it. I’m just left out of many things which are considered essential to keep in touch these days. Well, folks, you can just communicate with me using good old email, and snail mail, as we used to say, if you wish to inform me of something I need to know. I’ve asked my younger generation family members if I should get new equipment. They tell me it’s probably not worth the effort for me; the implication is that I’m probably too old to bother.
With restrictions on hospitals and surgeons this past autumn, I have had to wait until very recently for a surgery date in February to replace my right hip, the one which is most painful. I had never thought I would live long enough for those original joints to wear out. My surgeon tells me that the new plastic, which will be used this time, is much better than the old ones. But here I am. It’s almost time to start planting seeds down stairs in the house under lights. Maybe, I’ll do it, maybe not. But growing plants has been part of my life for so many years and I really love to do it. I share plants with friends as well as extra produce when that time comes. I may be good for something in my old age.
Maybe the virus will have calmed down enough by next fall when school starts again that volunteers are welcome. I have worked with second-graders at Tainter School for several years. I really miss them. Another way that I can be good for something if the virus allows.
Another thing I miss doing is preaching and leading worship services. The best part of that has always been getting to know the people in the congregations that I fill in for when their pastors are not available. I don’t fit in there either as they are all using modern online for bringing the Word to the people. Another of my former occupations not available to me.
There are times when I envy those who are residents in assisted care. But I guess that would not fit my character; I’m a “Do it yourself with Lord’s help” type person. I’ll just keep trying.
Lee Haight is a lifelong resident of Wisconsin whose background includes farm wife and mother of six, legal secretary, teacher and pastor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.