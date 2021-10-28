Millions of Americans can now opt for an extra shot of protection against COVID-19, regardless of the vaccine they initially received.
The criteria for a booster shot can depend on your age, job, where you live and your underlying health. In most cases, you have to wait until six months after your first two shots. What's more, booster shots don't have to match the first vaccine you had.
As you sort through the maze of information (ideally in coordination with your doctor), remember that even without a booster, the vaccines available in the U.S are very effective.
"People who have gotten a primary series of immunization — whatever it was — need to understand they have very high levels of protection against death, hospitalization and severe disease," said Dr. Gregory Poland, director of the Mayo Clinic's Vaccine Research Group.
Confused? Take our quiz to figure out if you need one now.
And read on for more about the science — and continuing debate — around boosters.
A lot of people can get a booster now, but who actually needs one the most?
People who are 65 and older, people aged 50-64 who have certain underlying health conditions, and adults over 18 who live in long-term care settings like nursing homes are all at higher risk of getting COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people in all of these groups who got the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines originally should get a booster six months after their initial series.
For anyone over 18 who got only one shot of the Johnson & Johnson, the CDC also advises that you get a second shot — two months after your initial shot — because research shows that this can substantially bump up your protection, rivaling the levels seen with two shots of the mRNA vaccines.
People who are immunocompromised also need to get an additional shot, because data show they often don't get an effective immune response. This isn't so much a "booster," though. It's just getting them to baseline.
Aside from these groups, it's a closer call about who needs to get a shot, said Dr. David Dowdy, an infectious disease epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. "For the vast majority of people, there's not an immediate urgency to rush out and get this booster," he said.
People who live in certain congregate settings like homeless shelters and prisons, and people who work in high-risk settings, like health care facilities, schools or grocery stores, may also be at higher risk from COVID-19. This is also true for people 18-49 with certain underlying health conditions.
But the CDC's guidance is not as strong for these groups. You have the option of getting a booster, but whether you decide to get one will depend on things like how much the virus is spreading where you live, whether other safety measures are in place, your underlying health, and your own individual sense of risk.
If you feel your risk is quite high, then go ahead and get the booster, Dowdy advised. But there's also an argument for holding off. The extra protection from the booster could serve you well at some point in the future, when infections are climbing in your community. "I fall into this category myself, and I'm not in a rush to get a booster shot," he said.
Is the vaccine really wearing off over time? How concerned should I be?
The protection afforded by the vaccine is waning slightly over time, particularly as the quick-transmitting Delta variant circulates, according to studies from the U.S. and other countries like Israel. This should not be cause for alarm, though. The most dramatic declines are related to the vaccine's ability to stop asymptomatic or mild breakthrough infections — for instance, a CDC study of frontline workers found that the vaccines' effectiveness at preventing infections dropped from 91% (in pre-delta times) to 66% after delta became dominant.
The good news is, "we are not seeing a lot of reports of serious disease, hospitalization or death," said Dial Hewlett, an infectious disease physician at Westchester County Department of Health, in Westchester, N.Y.
In general, the vaccines are still very protective against hospitalization across all age groups. A CDC study published in late September comparing the real-world effectiveness of all three vaccines at preventing hospitalizations found Moderna was 93% effective, Pfizer was 88% and J&J was 71%.
But among older adults the effectiveness appears to be waning slightly. Just how much remains an open debate, and it depends on the vaccine. The Moderna vaccine shows only "mild declines" in vaccine effectiveness against hospitalization among people who are 65 and older. It's a similar picture for Pfizer, although some research shows it may be declining slightly more than Moderna.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine started at a lower effectiveness against hospitalization than either of the two mRNA vaccines, but it's not yet clear whether that protection is waning like the two others.
When you consider the slight dip in vaccine protection, keep the context in mind, said Jonathan Golob, an infectious disease physician at the University of Michigan. "The vaccines still remain excellent even for older adults. The one exception is people who are profoundly immunocompromised," he said.
Is it a good idea to go for a different vaccine than I got the first time around?
There are different schools of thought on this "mix and match" strategy. Some Americans may find it attractive for a variety of reasons, but so far the data is very limited.
