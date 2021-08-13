For people who have been exposed to COVID-19, it is important to understand how the disease is spread in order to know what to do.
COVID-19 can start from two to 14 days after a person has been close to someone with the illness. Most people will start to feel sick in three to five days. People who are infected can spread the illness up to two days before showing symptoms.
This is why Barron County Public Health asks people who have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 to stay home or quarantine. Close contact means they were within 6 feet of someone for 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period.
For people who have not been vaccinated, there are three possible quarantines: seven, 10 and 14 days. A 14-day quarantine is considered the safest for the community. Some people may be eligible for shortened quarantines: seven days with no symptoms and a negative test on day six or seven, or 10 days with no test and no symptoms. With both shortened quarantines Public Health asks people to always wear a mask, stay 6 feet away from others, and stay home and get a test if any symptoms start for the full 14 days. If possible, stay away from people in the household, especially people who are at higher risk for getting very sick from COVID-19.
People who have been fully vaccinated do not need to quarantine after close contact with someone who had COVID-19 unless they have symptoms. Fully vaccinated people should get tested three to five days after their exposure, even if they don’t have symptoms. They should also wear a mask indoors in public for 14 days following exposure or until their test result is negative.
More is learned about COVID-19 every day. As more in learned, COVID-19 recommendations change. Go to cdc.gov or dhs.wisconsin.gov or call 211 to learn more.
Barron County Public Health offers free Pfizer vaccines for those 12 and older and Johnson and Johnson vaccines for those 18 and older.
Vaccines are available Monday-Friday at the Government Center in Barron. Call 715-537-5691, ext. 6442, for more information. People can also call their doctor or clinic to schedule an appointment for a vaccine. Many pharmacies in the area are also offering free vaccines including Walgreens and Walmart in Rice Lake and CVS in Barron.
All COVID-19 vaccines are completely free of charge with no insurance needed. To find a vaccine visit vaccines.gov.
For more information on quarantine visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/quarantine.html.
