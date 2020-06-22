Construction around the US 53/WIS 48 interchange in Rice Lake continues as scheduled, and motorists should expect to see traffic changes coming soon.
Drivers exiting from northbound US 53 to WIS 48 have already begun using the temporary connection at Stout Street. Motorists are reminded to obey the traffic signs and slow down next to the hospital. The use of Stout Street with the off-ramp is expected to be in place until early September.
The intersection of West Avenue to the south of WIS 48 is anticipated to open sometime during the week of June 22.
Weather pending, the contractor will complete the necessary partial construction of the West Avenue roundabout and begin construction of the ramp terminal roundabouts. As early as July 6, drivers can expect the:
• Closing of the US 53 southbound on-ramp from WIS 48.
• The detour for access to US 53 will utilize WIS 25 and US 8 through Barron.
The detour/closure will be in place for four weeks.
In addition, the West Avenue/19th Street intersection to the north will remain open as will WIS 48; however, motorists might encounter delays. All temporary traffic signals also will remain in place through the next stage of construction.
The $5 million project includes completely reconstructing WIS 48 from West Avenue to Bear Paw Avenue, the WIS 48-West Avenue intersection with a roundabout and the north- and southbound US 53 ramp terminals at WIS 48 as roundabouts. Pavement marking and traffic signal installation also are planned to improve the Bear Paw Avenue intersection. Construction began April 20 and is scheduled to be completed in mid-November.
