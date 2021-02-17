Dillon M. Benda, 31, and Mackenzie A. Cole, 30, both of Vance Creek.

Gary R. Gosda, 51, and Lisa M. LaBlanc, 35, both of Crystal Lake.

James W. Cox, 58, and Linnae A. Cole, 56, both of Clinton.

Scott T. Nelson, 25, and Kaylani M. Permann, 26, both of Rice Lake.

Seth A. Reynolds, 32, and Carlissa S. Nyman, 29, both of Chetek.

Richard A. Walker, 69, Round Lake, Sawyer County, and Joan L. Steinburg, 72, Cumberland.

Michael B. Westlund, 31, and Erica M. Pecunia, 33, both of Rice Lake.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments