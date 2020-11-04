Wed: Vadnais-Rapley

Peter Vadnais of Barron and Ethel Rapley of  Chetek were married Oct. 10 in an outdoor ceremony performed by Rev. Todd Arneson of Red Cedar Church of Rice Lake.  Jim and Bonnie Ricci hosted the event in their yard.  “In all my years at issuing marriage licenses, there’s not a license I was happier to issue than this one,” said County

Clerk DeeAnn Cook. The groom is employed at Jennie-O Turkey Store, and the bride cleans wayside/rest areas. They are planning to go on a honeymoon in 2021.

