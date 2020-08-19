Wed: Saviano-Kern

Mary Katherine Saviano, daughter of John Sr. and Valerie Saviano of Bemidji, MInn., and Jason Donald Kern, son of Donald and Becky Kern of Rice Lake, were married March 22 in a small private ceremony at Retreat To The Woods in Duluth, Minn. The Rev. Louis Clemente officiated. The bride is a 2003 graduate of Bemidji High School and a 2010 music graduate of North Central University in Minneapolis. She is a self-employed piano teacher and owns Saviano Studios in Minneapolis. The groom is a 2004 graduate of Rice Lake High School and graduated from UW-Stout in Menomonie in 2014 with a degree in Construction Management. He is just finishing up his Masters in Risk and Safety, also from UW Stout. The groom is employed as an estimator by Inside Edge in Eagan, Minn., where the couple reside. A reception for family and friends took place in Rice Lake on July 25. The couple is going to Costa Rica for their honeymoon in December 2020.
