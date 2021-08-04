Trevor J. Kiehl, 30, and Sophie A. Habas, 25, both of Rice Lake.
Nickolas G. Traynor and Ali A. Kuehndorf, both 30 and of Clinton.
Jason M. Widlow, 49, and Erin R. Kennedy, 41, both of Plainfield, Will County Ill.
David G. Steel, 49, and Cynthia K. Mickelson, 41, both of Barron.
Matthew J. Zoellick, 29, Oak Grove and Karisa K. Scribner, 27, Long Lake.
Jonah M. Helbig, 24, and Ashley M. Reeves, 26, both of Cumberland.
Kenneth S. Rohricht, 40, and Jenna M. Kilawee, 36, both of Woodbury, Washington County, Minn.
Michael A. DeNucci, 29, and Brittany M. Roettger, 26, both of Almena.
Shane D. Lefebvre, 31, and Danielle R. Keller, 25, both of Rice Lake.
Jacob C. Sandmann, 29, and Brooke C. Zimmerman, 22, both of Rice Lake.
