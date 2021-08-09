Joel D. Messick, 33, and Katelyn L. Hudson, 31, both of Rochester, Olmstead County, Minn.

Kenneth J. Erickson, 23, and Machalia M. Allen, 24, both of Clinton.

Nathan A. Brown, 31, and Katie M. Pollak, 23, both of Cameron.

Duane V. Gobrecht, 53, and Alexis A Hartmann, 29, both of Bear Lake.

Trevor A. Mlejnek, 20, Oak Gove, and Tamara G. Koehn, 22, Clinton.

Andrew S. Loy and Ashlee N. Bayer, both 24 and of Stanley.

Scott M. Cherney, 30, and Alice J. Stafne, 28, both of Maple Grove.

Nick J. Doyen, 23, Doyle and Carisis L. Kodesh, 23, Shell Lake.

