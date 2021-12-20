Gustavo H. Pinto Silva, 19, Brazil, and Haley A. Vaughn, 20, Dovre.

Scott E. Engelbrecht, 53, and Shannon L. Rhude, 48, both of Chetek.

Jonathan A. Paul, 51, El Paso, Pierce County, and Monica M. Jennings, 39, Maple Plain.

Thomas C. Pagel, 29, and Korynn A. Levan, 30, both of Lakeland.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments