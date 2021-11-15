Gerald R. Johnson, 74, and Cynthia L. Agen, 72, both of Cumberland.

Ian J. Larson, 23, and Brianna J. Sullivan, 22, both of Barron.

Dalton J. Hilbert, 27, and Alicia V. Day, 26, both of Maple Grove.

