Michael P. Carlson, 40, and Allison L. Krug, 30, both of Stanley.
Maggie M. Flanagan, 36, and Tiffany A. Moe, 33, both of Minneapolis, Hennepin County, Minn.
Travis T. Ritter, 29, and Elizabeth F. Frolik, 27, both of Cedar Lake.
Jase I. Barker, 35, and Amanda M. Tippett, 44, both of Warren, Jo Daviess County, Ill.
Hunter J. Lange and Savannah J. Crosby, both 20 and of Cumberland.
Kelvin W. Braden, 46, and Jamie M. Shockcor, 33, both of Stanley.
Tate J. Johnson, 22, and Taitelynn D. Haas, 24, both of Chetek.
