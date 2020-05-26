Wed: Goettl—Rutter

Rachel Goettl of Rice Lake, daughter of Brian and Leah Goettl of Cameron; and A.J. Rutter of Ames, Iowa, son of Jeff and Shari Rutter of Oxford, Ohio; were married May 23, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rice Lake with bishop James Power officiating. The bride is a 2014 graduate of Rice Lake High School and a 2020 (Pharmacy) graduate of Drake University. The groom is a 2012 graduate of Gilbert High School, 2017 (Health Sciences) graduate of Drake University and a 2020 (Biology Education) graduate of UW-La Crosse.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments