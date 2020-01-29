Savannah Gerlach, daughter of Tom Gerlach of Shell Lake, and Arianne Stuntz of Rice Lake, and Spencer Dorrance, son of Bob and Carolyn Dorrance of Rice Lake, were married Oct. 12 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Rice Lake. Kelsey Box was maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Riley McLennan, Kylie Swoboda, Mickie Dorrance, Amanda Lorence and Mackenzie Sherrill. Robby Dorrance was best man. Groomsmen were Jacob Gerlach, Cameron Terrell, Hunter Miller and Jay Schullo. Guests were seated by Mark and Mike Rath. Readers were Kevin McClain and Julie Rath. Reception and dance followed at Turtleback Golf and Country Club in Rice Lake. Following a wedding trip to Colorado, the couple will reside in Eau Claire.
Wed: Gerlach—Dorrance
