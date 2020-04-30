COVID-19 and the Governor’s Safe at Home order disrupted many of these learning opportunities across the region.
As a result, the creative minds of the Connecting Community and Caregivers Coalition were determined to not let the virus prevent caregivers from getting the supports they need nor inhibit people from having access to resources, especially during these unusual times.
Thus, CCC is offering a webinar series!
The first webinar series is comprised of three parts hosted weekly on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. and Thursdays at 7 p.m. Topics include:
• Redefining Caregiving and Creating an Emergency Plan (May 5 and 7),
• Preparing for a Telehealth Visit (May 12 and 14), and
• Community Resources for Caregivers (May 19 and 21).
The webinars are limited to 100 participants per session and fortunately will have a recorded version that can be accessed by those who were unable to attend and sign up for the recording access.
The coalition hopes to grow the webinars to incorporate additional leaning opportunities for caregivers based on the feedback they receive during this initial webinar series
The event is in collaboration with WITC, Aging and Disability Resource Centers, Inclusa, RCAW, TMG, Workforce Resources and many more local organizations across northwestern Wisconsin.
The purpose is to provide access for caregivers to educational opportunities and create awareness of local resources.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.