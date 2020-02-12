We Honor Veterans program earns distinction

The hospice program at Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake has worked to attain a level three star for the We Honor Veterans program.
As a We Honor Veterans Partner, the hospice staff and volunteers in Rice Lake are able to recognize the unique needs of their hospice patients who are veterans, as well as their families.
They have learned how to accompany and guide veterans through their life stories toward a more peaceful ending. This is accomplished through providing veteran-specific education for staff and volunteers, implementing veteran specific organizational policies and procedures, giving community presentations, increasing access to hospice for veterans in the community, networking with other hospices across the country to learn about best practice models, and developing partnerships with VA and other veteran organizations.
Upon a patient’s admission, the hospice social worker determines if the hospice patient is a veteran and if they would like to be recognized for their services. If so, a pinning is set up with the patient and family. The program recently began recognizing home care patients who are veterans as well, with a package presented by their nurse, including a certificate, star and patriotic lap blanket.
Each hospice nurse carries a patriotic-themed quilt in their vehicle and upon the veteran’s passing, the quilt is placed over the patient as they are taken from their home. A single yellow rose with a star is sent to the veteran’s memorial as a remembrance.
To learn more about what it takes to reach level three, click here: https://www.wehonorveterans.org/partner-level-three.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.