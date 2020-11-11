We Care project makes quilts for Guardsmen

Soldiers from the 829th Army National Guard of northwest Wisconsin were covered with prayers during their deployment and early next year will be covered with warmth, love and appreciation as each of the 157 members receive a quilt made in the past year in the We Care project.
The soldiers, based in Spooner, returned home from a yearlong deployment in September. Badger Yellow Ribbon, an after deployment program, has yet to set a date, time and place for the unit to receive the quilts.
“We have not yet dispersed them” said Colette Piskie, who coordinated the We Care quilt project as she did once before 5 years ago. “They will tell us when and where. Our best hope is January. They will be dispersed to them when proper channels give clearance.”
This wasn’t just a Washburn County event, as members of the 829th come from all over the northwest region of Wisconsin.
In Barron County, quilters and quilting groups from Rice Lake, Cameron, Ridgeland and Dallas took part, some making one quilt, some making several. The Churchberries quilt group, based at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Rice Lake, made and donated eight quilts.
Piskie said Monday that quilters from five states took part as word of the project spread. She said one woman from Illinois, whose daughter works at the hospital in Spooner, made and donated seven quilts after hearing about it. Piskie said another three quilts were received from Montana, one quilt was sent from California and 47 quilts came from Minnesota quilters.
Her original goal was 150 quilts, so she was overjoyed with a total of 271 quilts that were contributed from September 2019 to September 2020.They included four handcrafted quilts and the rest machine quilted.
“I’m humbled by the overwhelming response,” Piskie said. “I’m just so pleased with it because people stepped up and made this happen for this Army National Guard unit.”
The project coordinator said no two quilts were alike, but all stayed in the 60- by 80-inch parameters, with slight size differences depending on the block sizes used. For conformity, quilts needed to be constructed using Quilts of Valor standards.
A quilt show spotlighting all 271 quilts took place Oct. 17 at Faith Lutheran Church of Spooner. Piskie said all recommended safety precautions were taken, and no one she is aware of contracted COVID-19 at the public event.
Those quilts not given to the recently returned guardsmen will be given to others who have completed a deployment and meet qualifications.
