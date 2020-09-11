The annual winter drawdowns will begin at the end of the month for Long Lake, Birch Lake, and Spooner Lake.
Spooner Lake has a 1-foot drawdown scheduled September 21 through October 15. Long lake has a half-foot drawdown scheduled October 1 through October 15. Birch Lake has a 1.2-foot drawdown scheduled October 1 through October 15.
Water levels will remain lowered until the ice melts in the spring at each lake.
