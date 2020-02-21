Cole Fenske scored the go-ahead go with 1:22 remaining, and Jace Fitzgerald added an empty net goal with 33 seconds left as Rice Lake rallied past New Richmond, 3-1, in a Division 2 high school hockey playoff opener Friday in Rice Lake.
The Warriors trailed 1-0 early in the second period as New Richmond took the lead on a power play goal by Brock Unger. But Rice Lake got the tying goal later in the period when Teagan Scheurer poked the puck past Tiger goalie Blake Milton on an assist from Ben Kemp.
Kemp also assisted on the game-winner as Fenske scored on the rebound of Kemp's backhanded shot stopped by Milton. The freshman Milton had 36 saves. Rice Lake goalie Griffin Van Gilder made 21 saves.
Rice Lake advances to the Division 2 sectional semifinal Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Amery. Rice Lake takes a 9-13-1 reecord into the sectional, while Amery is 21-5. Amery advanced with Thursday's 15-0 rout of Frederic.
In the other sectional semifinal, Superior plays at Hayward, also on Feb. 25. The sectional title game is Saturday, Feb. 29, at Wessman Ice Arena in Superior.
