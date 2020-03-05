Top-ranked St. Mary's Springs-Fond du Lac continued its big season with a 7-2 win over Rice Lake Thursday morning at the Division 2 state high school boys hockey tournament in Madison.
St. Mary's Springs took a quick 2-0 lead in the first period and was up 4-0 late in the second period before Rice Lake got on the board on Mason Ewert's goal during a melee in front of St. Mary's Springs goalie Hayden Rising.
The Ledgers (23-3-2) built their lead to 7-1 before Rice Lake's leading scorer Cole Fenske fired a shot past Rising in the game's closing minutes.
Rice Lake finishes its season, highlighted by six wins in its final nine games, with an 11-14-1 record.
St. Mary's Springs put 30 shots on two Warrior goalies. Starter Griffin Van Gilder made 18 saves and allowed four goals over the first two periods, and Ian Krance stopped five shots while allowed three goals in the third period.
St. Mary's Springs advances to Saturday morning's championship game at the Alliant Energy Center against the winner of today's second Division 2 semifinal of Somerset vs. Northland Pines.
