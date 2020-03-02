The Rice Lake Warriors, in their first state hockey appearance since 2009, will play St. Mary's Springs Academy of Fond du Lac in a Division 2 semifinal Thursday, March 5, at 10 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.
At 11-13-1, the Warriors received the No. 4 state seed, while St. Mary's Springs (22-3-2) is the No. 1 seed and also the top-ranked team in the final state poll for Division 2.
Rice Lake earned the state tournament berth with three playoff wins, including Saturday's 7-2 win over Hayward in the sectional title game in Superior.
In Thursday's other Division 2 semifinal following the Rice Lake game, No. 2 Northland Pines (24-3) takes on No. 3 Somerset (15-11-1). The Division 2 championship game is Saturday, March 7, at 9:30 a.m.
See Wednesday's Rice Lake Chronotype newspaper for complete Rice Lake Warrior hockey coverage, including a state tournament preview.
