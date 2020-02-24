Rice Lake basketball

Rice Lake's Alex Belongia keeps the ball away from Hayward's Tommy Tiffany in Monday's nonconference game in Rice Lake. The Warriors defeated Hayward, 66-49.

 Dave Greschner/Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake avenged a December loss at Hayward with a 66-49 home win over the Hurricanes in boys nonconference basketball Monday night.

Rice Lake slowly pulled away in the first half, taking its first double-digit lead at 26-16 on Zach Widdes' three-pointer with 6:45 remaining before halftime. The Warriors were up 35-26 at the half.

Its only the second win of the season for Rice Lake, which takes a 2-19 record into its regular season finale Thursday, Feb. 27, at Hudson. The Warriors then open Division 2 regional play Tuesday, March 3, at Medford.

The Warriors were led by the 12 points of Judson Rikkers and 11 from Nolan Rowe in Monday's win over Hayward, which handed Rice Lake a 56-43 loss in December.

Hayward got 18 points from Austin Wessel and 12 from Tommy Tiffany. The Hurricanes drop  to 9-12, and will play next on Thursday, Feb. 27, at Ladysmith. Hayward opens Division 3 regional play Tuesday, March 3, by hosting Ellsworth.

