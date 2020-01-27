Warriorettes qualify for state competition

Front row, from left, areLexi Wager, Megan Richter, Abby Hay and Jillian Brunette. Back row, from left, are: Coach Stephanie Boehnlein, Sam Brown, Jaymee Benning, Taylor, Zuzek, Chambray Simpkins, Alaina Tomesh, Lainie Hall, Kalyn Smith, Delaney Hover and Coach Katie Hanvelt. Missing from photo: Emma Nelson.
On Saturday, Jan, 25, the Rice Lake Warriorettes competed in the Western Wisconsin Regional competition in Hudson. Their third-place finish in pom and fifth-place finish in jazz qualify them to compete at the state competition in La Crosse on Feb. 1. The Warriorettes are coached by Katie Hanvelt and Stephanie Boehnlein.
