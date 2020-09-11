Winning ways continued for the Rice Lake girls tennis team on Thursday, as the Warriors took down Chippewa Falls 7-0.

Rice Lake moves to 4-0 in the Big Rivers Conference and 6-0 overall.

The Warriors won five of their matches in two sets with three-set victories in the top singles and doubles spots in the lineup.

Alexa Robarge knocked off Chippewa Falls' Madi Adams 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 singles. In No. 1 doubles, Alyssa Stanford stepped into the lineup to join Lexington Berger to take down Kyla Przyblski and Lily Bresina 5-7, 6-0, 6-0.

Also in doubles play, Grace Green and Lianna Muschinske got a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Lexxi Sullivan and Ally Richardson, while Emily Mofle and Natalie Nolin beat  Emma Alberts and Erica Swanson 6-2, 6-0.

In singles action, Aria Hanson, at the No. 2 slot, won over Genevieve Brehmer 6-2, 6-3. At No. 3 Tegwen Romportl defeatd Brihan Dressel 6-0, 6-3, while Kallahan Bowman got the victory at No. 3 singles by taking down Kailey MaKuck 6-1, 6-2.

The Warriors return to the court Tuesday when they host Hudson.

