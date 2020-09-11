Winning ways continued for the Rice Lake girls tennis team on Thursday, as the Warriors took down Chippewa Falls 7-0.
Rice Lake moves to 4-0 in the Big Rivers Conference and 6-0 overall.
The Warriors won five of their matches in two sets with three-set victories in the top singles and doubles spots in the lineup.
Alexa Robarge knocked off Chippewa Falls' Madi Adams 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 singles. In No. 1 doubles, Alyssa Stanford stepped into the lineup to join Lexington Berger to take down Kyla Przyblski and Lily Bresina 5-7, 6-0, 6-0.
Also in doubles play, Grace Green and Lianna Muschinske got a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Lexxi Sullivan and Ally Richardson, while Emily Mofle and Natalie Nolin beat Emma Alberts and Erica Swanson 6-2, 6-0.
In singles action, Aria Hanson, at the No. 2 slot, won over Genevieve Brehmer 6-2, 6-3. At No. 3 Tegwen Romportl defeatd Brihan Dressel 6-0, 6-3, while Kallahan Bowman got the victory at No. 3 singles by taking down Kailey MaKuck 6-1, 6-2.
The Warriors return to the court Tuesday when they host Hudson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.