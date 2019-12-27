Rice Lake, WI (54868)

Today

Freezing rain in the morning will give way to a mixture of rain and snow. High 36F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 34F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.