Rice Lake rolled in the second half after a 21-21 tie in the first half for a 51-39 win over Wausau East in girls nonconference basketball Friday afternoon in Rice Lake.
Sophomore Brynn Olson led the winning Warriors (2-7) with 19 points, with balanced scoring behind her from sophomore Callie Karstens with nine points, sophomore Jordan Roethel with eight and junior Grace Forsberg with seven.
Wausau East (4-6) was led by senior Elizabeth Boulanger with 13 points.
The Warriors return to Ole Olsen Gym on Saturday for another 3 p.m. game, against Barron (3-4).
The girls game Saturday precedes two boys basketball games in the holiday hoops action. Northwestern plays Osceola at 5 p.m., followed by the Rice Lake vs. Prairie Seeds Academy at 6:30 p.m. Prairie Seeds Academy is out of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.
