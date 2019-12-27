Rice Lake girls basketball

Rice Lake Warriors, from left, Lexi Orr, Jordan Roethel, Jordan Pagac and Brynn Olson, play strong defense against Wausau East in the Warriors' 51-39 win Friday in Rice Lake.

 Dave Greschner/Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake rolled in the second half after a 21-21 tie in the first half for a 51-39 win over Wausau East in girls nonconference basketball Friday afternoon in Rice Lake.

Sophomore Brynn Olson led the winning Warriors (2-7) with 19 points, with balanced scoring behind her from sophomore Callie Karstens with nine points, sophomore Jordan Roethel with eight and junior Grace Forsberg with seven.

Wausau East (4-6) was led by senior Elizabeth Boulanger with 13 points.

The Warriors return to Ole Olsen Gym on Saturday for another 3 p.m. game, against Barron (3-4).

The girls game Saturday precedes two boys basketball games in the holiday hoops action. Northwestern plays Osceola at 5 p.m., followed by the Rice Lake vs. Prairie Seeds Academy at 6:30 p.m. Prairie Seeds Academy is out of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.

(Copyright © 2019 APG Media)

Load comments