Rice Lake stormed back from 20 points down in the second half but came up short, 52-49, to Eau Claire North in a Big Rivers girls basketball game Friday night in Rice Lake.
North led throughout the first half and built its lead to 40-20 with 10 minutes to play in the game. But Rice Lake went on a 13-0 run and eventually cut the lead to three points on Callie Karstens' three-pointer with 30 seconds remaining. North missed a pair of free throws, but Rice Lake's bid to tie the game on Brynn Olson's three-point attempt came up just shy.
The loss ends Rice Lake's three-game winning streak, dropping the Warriors to 1-5 in the Big Rivers and 3-8 overall. The Warriors host Barron on Saturday, Jan. 11, in a 7:15 p.m. nonconference make-up game. Barron was a 37-27 winner over Cameron in Heart o' North play Friday.
The Eau Claire North Huskies are now 2-4 in the Big Rivers and 2-8 overall.
In Friday's boys Big Rivers play in Eau Claire, the undefeated North Huskies also posted a win over Rice Lake, 87-63.
