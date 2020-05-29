The Rice Lake Warrors All-Sports Booster Club has honored Rice Lake High School's Class of 2020 by placing individual banners of the graduates in cap ad gown along the fence line of the Friess Family Community Campus along Wisconsin Avenue. The seniors were to have graduated on May 31, but their ceremony has been postponed until July 31 due to the coronavirus pandemic. See senior photos of the graduates in a special section included in the May 27 Chronotype.

