The Rice Lake Warrbirds pistol team participated in the Wisconsin State Action Shooting competition in Saukville on June 19.

The Warrbirds Intermediate Rimfire squad placed second. Squad members were Maddie Yeager, Hannah Yeager, Sofia Kunesh and Amelia Kunesh.

Rice Lake’s top male was Wyatt Kunesh placing 9th of 56 in Rimfire and Jamie Frank was the Warrbirds top female placing 21st of 41, also in Rimfire.

Other team members that participated at state were Sydney Organ, Colin Iverson, Brody Selzler, Jackson Frank, Madison Campbell, Christopher Lundgren, and Fisher Kunesh.

