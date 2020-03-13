Walk to End Alzheimer's Committee postpones event

The Walk to End Alzheimer's Association postpones Chili Supper to May 28.

The Rice Lake Walk to End Alzheimer Committee's upcoming Chili Supper and Prize Ticket Auction, which had been scheduled for Thursday, March 19, from 4:30-7 p.m. at the Rice Lake Moose Lodge, has been postponed until Thursday, May 28. This postponement is in response to CDC recommendations for the public to practice social distancing and avoid large crowds. All advanced purchased tickets will be honored on May 28. Please contact Nadine Williams at 715-719-0520, ext. 18006 for more information. 

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments