While Pat Doar won the Structural Buildings WISSOTA Late Model Challenge Series race presented by Swant Graber Motors, four of the classes that regularly race at the track were in action also and the highlights of those four divisions included two last corner passes for feature wins and a rare double feature win performance executed by Simon Wahlstrom.
Wahlstrom won both the Midwest Modified and Super Stock features with the Midwest Modified win coming on a last corner pass of Brady Larson while Hunter VanGilder won his second straight main event at the track and Randy Graham made a last lap pass on Tristan Scheuerman to take the Pure Stock feature honors.
It was a great night for Wahlstrom and a great Midwest Modified main event that saw three cars side by side off the final corner as they raced to the checkered flag. Larson had started on the pole and led 14 of the 15 laps before Wahlstrom got by him coming off the final corner. Previous to that, Larson had been dogged the whole distance by Tony Bahr, who came ever so close to taking over the lead on numerous occasions.
As Larson took the early lead, both Bahr and Austin Ellis, came thundering to the front of the pack after starting in the fourth and third rows, respectively, as they were on a mission to get to the front. Bahr particularly was fearless as he pounded the high side of the track, driving past Kenny Kincaid and Kaden Blaeser to move into second and then he set his sites on the leader Larson.
However, the youngster, seeking his second ever feature win at Rice Lake after winning his first ever last year, remained in the groove and despite Bahr's repeated efforts to drive by him on the high side, Larson continued to hold off the Haugen veteran.
Meanwhile, Wahlstrom had made a remarkable charge of his own after starting 12th on the grid and he soon found himself racing up to third and reeling in the leaders.
A late yellow for a spin set up a five-lap dash to the finish and Larson continued to hold the lead on that final restart with Bahr continuing to drive by him on the high side. As the white flag waved, Bahr pulled up beside the leader while a sliver of an opening appeared on the low side of the track also. Wahlstrom dove hard for that opening and while there appeared to be some minor contact, both he and Larson raced hard for the finish as Bahr rode the top side and they all charged to the line.
At the finish, Wahlstrom was scored the winner by .008 seconds in a spectacular run over Larson with Bahr just inches behind in third while Blaeser and Ellis would complete the top five. For Wahlstrom, it was his second win of the year in the Midwest Modified after an opening night triumph.
Wahlstrom then jumped into his Super Stock to complete the rare double win. In this race, instead of coming from deep in the field, he started on the outside pole. After a first lap spin restarted the action, he led all 20 laps of this event. He showed great speed as he opened up a sizable lead early in the race and then withstood a late charge by point leader Eric Olson to take the win.
While Wahlstrom was pulling away from the field early, there was a serious race going on for second as Josh Bach, Jim Cimfl and Olson battled for that position. Soon it was Nick Traynor, seeking his third win of the year that joined in that slug fest for position.
Olson and Traynor eventually gathered second and third until a bad restart saw Traynor lose three spots which he later had to try and retrieve.
A late spin set up a five-lap sprint but Wahlstrom was not about to give away the lead and he one again pulled away from the field. Olson tried his hardest but he had to settle for second. Andy Grymala drove a smooth and steady race, taking the openings when they developed and he raced home with a solid third place finish with Traynor and Cimfl completing the top five.
The Street Stock field was the biggest of the year to date as 23 cars took the green flag for their main event. But no one in the crowded field had anything for VanGilder who took his second straight Street Stock win of the year and became the first repeat winner.
After polestarter Ty Agen spun on the first lap and sent most of the field in a wild scramble of which all were able to return, it was VanGilder and Andrew Hanson who battled hardest for the lead. Hanson had actually got the jump on the aborted start but on the second try it was VanGilder who moved into the lead with Hanson challenging him hard along with James Clausen. Clausen had one of those nights where he was in the wrong place at the wrong time repeatedly and he slipped back in the field after fighting early for the lead.
VanGilder pulled away from the pack while the battle for second was a tough one with Hanson receiving challenges for Shawn Amundson, Dustin Doughty and a charging Braden Brauer, who had started ninth on the grid.
A late yellow set up a three-lap sprint to the finish and while VanGilder was in control of the lead, the battle continued for positions behind him. Hanson was strong on this night and he secured second while Brauer's strong run continued as he motored up to third at the finish. Doughty would go for broke on the last restart and it cost him some positions in a failed attempt to drive around the field with Amundson finishing fourth and Jason Havel, making his first start of the year, coming from 14th to complete the top five.
Just as Larson led the whole race only to lose it on the final lap, the same calamity befell Pure Stock racer Tristan Scheuerman who led 11 laps in the Pure Stock feature, only to lose the contest on the final lap. After two first-lap spins slowed the action, the Pure Stock feature would then go green to checkered, and after Scheuerman got the jump on Mike Grover, he would lead from then on. Nicholas Hazelton put pressure on the leader while Bob Wahlstrom, Randy Graham and Ryan Olson came charging up through the field.
Graham was doing an excellent job threading his way through the traffic and he got to the second spot and started to pressure Scheuerman as the laps ran down. Graham tried several moves for the lead but Scheuerman was just fast enough to hold him off. Finally, as the white flag waved, Graham tried one last time and this time, as he ran high into turn one and then cut across the grain, he got a great run and had the speed to get inside Scheuerman down the back chute and drive into the lead. With his momentum high, he blasted through the final corner and pulled away to get his first win here since the 2019 season, while Scheuerman had to settle for a close second place finish. Olson, Wahlstrom and Hazelton completed the top five.
Next Saturday night, June 5, the Modifieds return to the track as a part of the regular five division program. However, it will be anything but a regular night for one of the racing divisions as next week will bring the first of four mystery $1,000 to win main events. After the completion of the heat races, a blind draw will determine which class it is that will be racing for a $1,000 to win their main event. The Pure Stocks drivers know that their race will be Labor Day weekend but the other four classes will all be in the running and until the draw takes place, no one will know just which class it is that will be racing for the larger top prize.
Warm ups are slated for 6:30 p.m. with the first race to hit the track at 7 p.m. Check Facebook or ricelakespeedway.net for any late breaking news.
Results, May 29
WISSOTA SUPER STOCK
A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 46-Simon Wahlstrom[2]; 2. 1E-Eric Olson[5]; 3. 24-Andy Grymala[7]; 4. 40-Nick Traynor[6]; 5. 245-James Cimfl[3]; 6. 67-Josh Bach[4]; 7. 20*-Andrew Davis[1]; 8. 77-Josh Saunders[12]; 9. 01-Michael Anderson[10]; 10. 06-Scott Pittman[13]; 11. (DNF) 28-Josh Cappo[14]; 12. (DNF) 22-Robert Holmstrom Jr[15]; 13. (DNF) 14X-Leslie Leu[11]; 14. (DNF) XJR-Austin Workman[9]; 15. (DNF) 71-Brandon Clemens[8]; 16. (DNS) 18-Willie Johnsen Jr
Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 1E-Eric Olson[4]; 2. 46-Simon Wahlstrom[2]; 3. 71-Brandon Clemens[8]; 4. 20*-Andrew Davis[1]; 5. XJR-Austin Workman[7]; 6. 14X-Leslie Leu[5]; 7. (DNF) 22-Robert Holmstrom Jr[3]; 8. (DNF) 18-Willie Johnsen Jr[6]
Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 24-Andy Grymala[1]; 2. 245-James Cimfl[7]; 3. 40-Nick Traynor[3]; 4. 67-Josh Bach[2]; 5. 01-Michael Anderson[4]; 6. 77-Josh Saunders[6]; 7. 06-Scott Pittman[8]; 8. 28-Josh Cappo[5]
WISSOTA MIDWEST MODS
A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 38-Simon Wahlstrom[12]; 2. 63JR-Brady Larson[1]; 3. QQ-Tony Bahr[8]; 4. 43-Kaden Blaeser[3]; 5. 20-Austin Ellis[6]; 6. 37-Travis Anderson[10]; 7. 68-Shadow Kitchner[7]; 8. 4-Kenny Kincaid[4]; 9. 28-Francis Hanson[2]; 10. 21-Jake Smith[16]; 11. 40-Mike Schnider[15]; 12. 89-Tyler Lamm[5]; 13. 93-CJ Wagner[14]; 14. 6-Cory Deilke[9]; 15. 64-Evan Checkalski[11]; 16. 19H-Kevin Herrman[13]; 17. (DQ) 39-Daniel Roatch[17]
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 43-Kaden Blaeser[7]; 2. 4-Kenny Kincaid[5]; 3. 28-Francis Hanson[2]; 4. 89-Tyler Lamm[6]; 5. 6-Cory Deilke[4]; 6. 64-Evan Checkalski[3]; 7. 19H-Kevin Herrman[9]; 8. 40-Mike Schnider[8]; 9. (DNS) 39-Daniel Roatch
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. QQ-Tony Bahr[1]; 2. 20-Austin Ellis[2]; 3. 63JR-Brady Larson[3]; 4. 68-Shadow Kitchner[4]; 5. 37-Travis Anderson[7]; 6. 38-Simon Wahlstrom[6]; 7. 93-CJ Wagner[5]; 8. 21-Jake Smith[8]
WISSOTA STREET STOCK
A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 84-Hunter VanGilder[3]; 2. 20-Andrew Hanson[2]; 3. 34JR-Braden Brauer[9]; 4. 30-Shawn Amundson[6]; 5. 5H-Jason Havel[14]; 6. D1-Dustin Doughty[7]; 7. 24-James Clausen[4]; 8. 1R-Cole Richards[8]; 9. 71H-Ron Hanestad[12]; 10. 71X-William Fisher[16]; 11. 40-Travis Loew[13]; 12. 17-Zach Beaulieu[19]; 13. KOL34-Kolton Brauer[15]; 14. 33-Daniel Boissy[10]; 15. 79-Joseph Ott[22]; 16. 26T-Ty Agen[1]; 17. 66-Eric Haupt[18]; 18. 4-Matt Bray[21]; 19. 19H-Jenna Herrman[20]; 20. (DNF) 5-Brittany Smith[11]; 21. (DNF) 3R-Danny Richards[5]; 22. (DNF) 38-Thomas O'Brien[17]; 23. (DNF) 9-Adam Soltis[23]
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 34JR-Braden Brauer[3]; 2. 30-Shawn Amundson[2]; 3. 26T-Ty Agen[1]; 4. 33-Daniel Boissy[4]; 5. 40-Travis Loew[7]; 6. 71X-William Fisher[5]; 7. 17-Zach Beaulieu[6]; 8. 4-Matt Bray[8]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 84-Hunter VanGilder[5]; 2. 24-James Clausen[2]; 3. 20-Andrew Hanson[4]; 4. 5-Brittany Smith[7]; 5. 5H-Jason Havel[1]; 6. 38-Thomas O'Brien[6]; 7. 19H-Jenna Herrman[8]; 8. (DNF) 9-Adam Soltis[3]
Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. D1-Dustin Doughty[5]; 2. 1R-Cole Richards[4]; 3. 3R-Danny Richards[2]; 4. 71H-Ron Hanestad[6]; 5. KOL34-Kolton Brauer[3]; 6. 66-Eric Haupt[7]; 7. (DNF) 79-Joseph Ott[1]
WISSOTA PURE STOCK
A Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 57-Randy Graham[7]; 2. 2S-Tristan Scheuermann[2]; 3. 1-Ryan Olson[9]; 4. 88-Robert Wahlstrom[5]; 5. 2B-Nicholas Hazelton[4]; 6. 00Z-Bryar Zimmerman[3]; 7. 101-Michael Grover[1]; 8. 15H-Dusten Holub[13]; 9. 70-Bob Thompson[14]; 10. 63-Ken Larson[12]; 11. 72-Cully Butterfield[17]; 12. 4K-Terry Kemp[15]; 13. 55-Kevin Meeds[19]; 14. 2H-David Holub[18]; 15. (DNF) 52-Zachary Folz[16]; 16. (DNF) 52F-Austin Fencl[10]; 17. (DNF) 91-Michael Holmstrom[11]; 18. (DNF) 31-Travis Hazelton[6]; 19. (DNS) 23R-James Rahn
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 31-Travis Hazelton[5]; 2. 57-Randy Graham[6]; 3. 101-Michael Grover[2]; 4. 52F-Austin Fencl[3]; 5. 15H-Dusten Holub[7]; 6. 52-Zachary Folz[4]; 7. 55-Kevin Meeds[1]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 00Z-Bryar Zimmerman[2]; 2. 2B-Nicholas Hazelton[3]; 3. 2S-Tristan Scheuermann[6]; 4. 91-Michael Holmstrom[1]; 5. 70-Bob Thompson[5]; 6. 72-Cully Butterfield[4]
Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 23R-James Rahn[3]; 2. 1-Ryan Olson[2]; 3. 88-Robert Wahlstrom[6]; 4. 63-Ken Larson[5]; 5. 4K-Terry Kemp[4]; 6. 2H-David Holub[1]
