Wadzinski wins Farm Bureau contest

Julie Wadzinski was selected as the winner of the 2021 Wisconsin Farm Bureau Young Farmer and Agriculturist Discussion Meet contest during the organization’s 102nd annual meeting on Dec. 5.
The Discussion Meet contest is a panel discussion in which Farm Bureau members between the ages of 18 and 35 are judged on their ability to express their ideas and opinions and reach a solution on current issues affecting agriculture.
Wadzinski grew up on her family's dairy farm in Marathon County. She is the farm operations instructor at Northwood Technical College in Rice Lake.
Wadzinski is an active member of the Barron County Farm Bureau having participated in the Young Farmers and Agriculturists Discussion Meet, served on the WFBF Policy Development Committee, as the past District 9 YFA Representative and is a past WFBF YFA Chair.
Wadzinski will represent Wisconsin at the American Farm Bureau Federation Discussion Meet at the AFBF Annual Convention in Atlanta, Ga., in January. In addition, GROWMARK, Inc. will provide the winner with $1,500, Blain’s Farm and Fleet will provide the winner with a chainsaw, and all contestants will receive a jacket courtesy of GROWMARK, Inc.
The other Discussion Meet finalists were Rachel Harmann, Door County; Erin O’Toole, Kewaunee County; and Natasha Paris, Green Lake County.
The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation is the state’s largest general farm organization representing farms of every size, commodity and management style.
