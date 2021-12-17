Voting began Thursday in the second annual Christmas Tree Walk hosted by Blue Hills Chiropractic, where decorated trees are lined up along their front yard.
The public is welcome to stop by through Sunday and vote of their favorite trees, all decorated by local businesses. The winner will be announced next week.
The public can vote in person or online on Facebook at bluehillschiroRL.
