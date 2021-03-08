A day in the classroom of first-grade teacher Melissa Handorf at St. Joseph Catholic School starts with her 14 face-masked students lined up at 8 a.m., waiting to stow their backpacks and wash their hands before easing into their studies.
The day is packed with elementary grade-school action, from reading, writing and arithmetic to music, and in the case of St. Joe’s, prayer and religion.
The final school bell rings at 3 p.m., but that doesn’t conclude Handorf’s work day. As a matter of fact, the end of the week doesn’t even mark her time out until Monday.
“I’m usually prepping every weekend for the following week and after school to make sure I’m ready for the next day,” she said.
It’s the same across the blackboard for Handorf’s fellow Educator of the Month award recipients — including Lindsey Rick and Valerie Woods — and they wouldn’t have it any other way. They love their jobs and their young charges.
Career course
Rick, a teacher who is in charge of a virtual classroom for fourth-grade students in the Rice Lake School District, attended UW-Whitewater as it was only one of three University of Wisconsin schools offering a library media specialist degree — and the school had a winning football program to boot, a big plus for the sports fan.
Originally of Rice Lake, where her father had taught for 33 years, Rick knew she wanted to become an educator after seeing the profound impact teachers had on their students’ lives.
“I knew since kindergarten I wanted to be a teacher in some way,” she said.
The college freshman’s plan to become a library media specialist changed after she attended a field study class.
“I just fell in love with having that day-to-day interaction with kids,” she said.
Woods, too, had a different career path in mind when she first walked through the doors of UW-Stout. The Rice Lake graduate thought she wanted to become a nurse — but actually discovered she hated it.
While volunteering in a classroom, however, Woods found her true calling and eventually became a second-grade teacher at Rice Lake’s Hilltop Elementary School.
“I like this,” she said. “I like these little guys.”
Unlike Rick and Woods, Handorf, a Tomah native who came to Rice Lake as her husband hails from the area, had jumped straight into studying to become an elementary school teacher at UW-Eau Claire. The eldest of five, she always enjoyed being around her siblings and young cousins, plus a couple of her aunts were teachers.
“I really liked watching them teach, and I think that sparked my interest in teaching,” she said.
As rewarding as the teachers find working with the students, families and staff whom they love, they also relished receiving the Educator of the Month award, which recognizes exemplary educators.
The recognition is especially rewarding considering the difficult COVID-19 times and the impact the pandemic has made in the classroom — whether in person or online — and the extra time and effort they put into their schools to do what’s best for the students.
Rick echoed Hanford, saying that teachers can’t “shut their brains off” and go home each day at the stroke of 3 p.m. Besides having prep work, they carry with them worries and joys about their students 24/7.
“I don’t think people know how much time we put in that is outside of contracted hours,” she said.
Heroes of education
Sponsored by Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College and Quanex Building Products in conjunction with The Chronotype, the Barron County Educator of the Month award is bestowed each month and is open to teachers, librarians, parents who homeschool or anyone deemed by the voting public an educational hero.
The nomination period is open for March’s Educator of the Month. People may nominated their favorite educator until March 15. Between March 16-31, people can vote once per day for their favorite nominee.
The winning educator will follow on the heels of Sister Claudine Balio, a middle school language arts teacher at St. Joseph’s who was October’s pick when the contest launched. Handorf and Woods followed in November and December, respectively. Kimberly McDonald of Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College was January’s winner, and Rick followed in February.
Besides getting well-deserved recognition and accolades, winning educators receive $200 in Chamber Dollars to be used at local businesses.
To nominate and vote for an educator hero visit tinyurl.com/aarp5tud.
