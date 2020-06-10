Volunteers are welcome to participate in a trail work day at the Pipestone Quarry Trails on Saturday, June 13, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Pipestone Quarry Trails are located on county forest land at the end of 27 1/2 St., off the big curve on Hwy. C, east of Rice Lake.
Volunteers are advised to wear pants, work gloves and sturdy footwear. Volunteers should bring their own metal rakes, shovels, hoes, loppers, etc.
The system includes about 5 miles of singletrack trails suitable for mountain biking or hiking. Saturday’s work day will be focused on a new loop that will add 3 miles to the trail system.
