Beach walk cleanup

Volunteers from the Rice Lake Rehabilitation and Protection District are groomed the Beach Walk across from the Elks Club on May 28. This has become a popular spot for families to walk and enjoy the view of Rice Lake. Pictured left to right: Peter Gallagher, Peggy Nitz, Pat Edwardsen and Dr. Rod Olson. 
