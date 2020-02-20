Volunteers are sought for the fifth annual Barron County Test Drive...Next Stop Reality events hosted by Royal Credit Union and the Barron County Financial Coalition.
The simulations are offered to high schools students from throughout the area and are put on by the Barron County Financial Coalition in partnership with RCU and the Barron County Economic Development Corporation. It takes about 85 volunteers for each event.
The simulations are Tuesday, March 3, and Tuesday, March 31, both at the Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College in Rice Lake.
The ultimate goal of Test Drive...Next Stop Reality is to provide students the opportunity to explore their future careers and gain a better understanding of some of the financial challenges that lie ahead of them by managing a monthly budget and making decisions.
At each station manned by volunteers, students must pay for typical adult expenses—rent, utilities, car, credit card or college loan payments; childcare, groceries, and if any funds are leftover, savings and investments.
“At the end of the experience, students understand what it takes to make it on their own and better prepare for their future,” said Melissa Janssen of RCU.
To sign-up to become a volunteer, contact Missy Bablick, Human Development and Relationships Educator, at 715-537-6254. Or email her at missy.bablick@wisc.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.