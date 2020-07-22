Visit the Rusk County Farmers Market

The Rusk County Farmers Market has a new, bright yellow sign made possible by a grant from the Rusk County Community Foundation and by market members. The market is open Wednesdays from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Find it at the corner of Hwy. 8 and 2nd Street East. The parking lot is near the bridge.
