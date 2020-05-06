Virus not stopping 'I do' vows in Barron County

Although COVID-19 is causing the cancellation of many events, just as many couples as ever are saying “I do.”
According to Barron County deputy clerk Jess Hodek, “Couples still come to apply in person like they always have; they just need to make an appointment with our office since the building is closed to the public.”
Hodek added, “We also ended the month of April with 34 marriage licenses issued, and that was the exact same number we ended with in April of last year, so there hasn’t been a decrease in the amount of licenses we’ve issued this year in comparison to 2019—as of yet.”
