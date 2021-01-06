St. Joseph Catholic School in Rice Lake will host a pre-k and kindergarten virtual preview event at 7 p.m. on Jan. 28. It will include a virtual tour of the school, virtual visit with teachers and a virtual classroom experience.
All families with school-age children are invited to log on and take part.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.