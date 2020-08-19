Virtual Rutabaga Walk/Run, Baga Hunt and more

Register in two ways—online or by mail—for the Virtual Rutabaga Walk/Run on Saturday, Aug. 29, sponsored by the Cumberland Chamber of Commerce. See details at facebook.com/cumberlandchamberofcommerce or on its website. T-shirts will be just as iconic as in the past.
In addition to the Walk/Run, the Cumberland Chamber is also sponsoring the Golden Baga hunt and a farmers market/craft fair when 30 vendors wlll be set up from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the municipal parking lot.
