Barron County Salvation Army announced this week that the need for funds is up while virtual giving is down.
Fundraising manager Angela Moulton reports “The Salvation Army has seen an increase in demand for services due to the pandemic. The organization is on track to serve 155% more people this year than the previous year.”
She added, “Despite a significant increase in the demand for their services, the kettle campaign is well below the amount needed to raise to continue to serve those in need.
“The goal for Barron County was to raise $72,000 by Jan. 1, 2021. As of right now, they have raised $30,521 with only a little over 3 weeks to go in the campaign.”
Due to COVID-19, volunteer bell ringers have been in short supply at the kettle sites, but folks can still sign up to ring if they would like at www.registertoring.com. Precautions are in place and a training video on these steps is available upon sign up.
Moulton added, “If a person would like to help but not volunteer they can become a Virtual Bell Ringer by sharing this link: http://bit.ly/BarronRedKettle on their social media pages.
“The organization is also accepting donations at: Barron County Salvation Army, P.O. Box 8, Rice Lake, WI 54868. Write Red Kettle Campaign on the memo line.
“I think It could be a fun family project to write letters to your friends and family encouraging them to give to The Salvation Army too,” Moulton said. “After all, many of us are spending more time at home during these times. Maybe your family would like to write letters and give back at the same time.”
The annual Red Kettle Campaign is the single most important fundraiser of the calendar year for The Salvation Army.
The funds raised through the campaign help to support those in need of utility and rent assistance; it helps fund milk coupons for the Backpack Program and helps homeless individuals find shelter and chance for a better future.
For more information on how the organization is serving in Barron County, visit their Facebook Page at The Salvation Army of Barron County. Or call 715-497-4438 for further details.
