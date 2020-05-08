Residents at Dove Healthcare of Rice Lake and third-graders from St. Joseph Catholic School in Rice Lake have found a way to connect through video chats. See an upcoming issue of the Rice Lake Chronotype for more details on the intergenerational project, which is a perfect example of Sharing Our Wisdom, the National Skilled Nursing Care Week's theme for May 10-16.
Upcoming events during National Nursing Home Week include the following:
• Sunday, May 10: Sharing Our Wisdom Q&A, 10:30 a.m., Mother's Day tea trolley, 2 p.m.
• Monday, May 11: Big $$ Bingo, 9:45 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.; Who Am I? a masked resident contest.
• Tuesday, May 12: Minute to Win It activity, 10 a.m.; Happy Hour, 3 p.m.
• Wednesday, May 13: Kentucky Fried Chicken lunch for reidents, noon; Minute to Win It activity, 2 p.m.
• Thursday, May 14: Silent activity auction, 11:30-2 p.m.
• Friday, May 15: Ice Cream Social, compliments of The Milk Pail, 2 p.m.
• Saturday, May 16: Happy Hour, 2 p.m.
