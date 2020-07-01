The Barron County Restorative Justice Programs Victim Impact Panel, originally scheduled for Thursday, July 9 at the Rice Lake High School, has been rescheduled for Monday, July 13 at a different location.
The new location for the panel is the Barron Area Community Center, 800 Memorial Drive, Barron. The program begins at 5:30 p.m.; the doors will be open at 5 p.m. for registration before the event. The event is limited to 50 people, so pre-registration is highly suggested. Please call 715-418-2189 to pre-register.
The program is open to the public. Victim Impact Panel is an opportunity to learn how drunk driving has changed lives in Barron County. Speakers, videos and 911 tapes work together to create a powerful message: Don’t Drink and Drive. Those who are court-ordered to attend must pay a $50 fee. Driver’s Education students, their parents, and other guests may attend for no charge.
