VFW Post 2204 names Patriot Pen essay winners

From left are contest chairman Jim Garey, Rice Lake VFW Post Commander Dennis DeGidio, Elizabeth Funches, Hannah Yeager, Marcus Rose and VFW Auxiliary President Louise Engness.

The Rice Lake VFW Post 2204 sponsored the Patriot Pen Essay Contest and has announced its winners. Congratulations to the following St. Joseph School students who were recognized for the quality of their essays: first place, Elizabeth Funches; second place, Hannah Yeager; third place, Marcus Rose.

