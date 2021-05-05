VFW Post 2204 names Patriot Pen essay winners

The Rice Lake VFW Post 2204 sponsored the Patriot Pen Essay Contest and has announced its winners. Congratulations to the following St. Joseph School students who were recognized for the quality of their essays: first place, Elizabeth Funches; second place, Hannah Yeager; third place, Marcus Rose.
(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.